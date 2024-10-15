Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Star Aspyn Ovard Holds Nothing Back as She Appears to Clap Back at Her Former Mother-In-Law Someone told the world Aspyn and Parker's personal business and now it's all out there — and that someone might just be a family member. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 15 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @aspynovard

Having all of your personal business blasted on social media would be most people's nightmares. Yet influencers live this reality every day. Some say it's the price they pay for fame and money that comes from connection to their fans. Others think they deserve at least a modicum of privacy. Nonetheless, when a scandal blows up, it tends to blow up in a big way.

And that's currently what influencer Aspyn Ovard is dealing with. As her divorce plays out online in ways she never intended, Aspyn has found herself going head-to-head with her former mother-in-law. After her ex's mom posted something that could be interpreted as a challenge to Aspyn, Aspyn went all in clapping back and letting her know that no one is going to bully her into going away or keeping quiet.

Aspyn Ovard poses with her now-ex-husband as they share news announcing pregnancy

Aspyn Ovard's mother-in-law seems to be stirring up drama, and Aspyn is over it.

Fans of Aspyn may find her feed these days is a little aggressive and over-the-top. And that's no mistake. Because, apparently, Aspyn's mother-in-law took the gloves off first and brought the fight to her daughter-in-law. In one Reddit thread, fans have suggested that leaks of Aspyn's personal life over the years have come from none other than her mother-in-law.

Those leaks include news of Aspyn's impending divorce from her husband, Parker. In one video, Aspyn explained that this is not how she wanted news of her divorce to break. But someone told the world their personal business and now it's all out there — and that someone may just be a family member.

On Instagram, Parker's mom seemed to throw the first public punch. On her story, Parker's mom posted a picture of an angry bear. In the image, she added the words, "Mama bear is coming out. Stay tuned." She added a poll asking followers, "Would you like to hear another side of the story? Yes or No."

Aspyn is clapping back, holding back nothing.

Yet instead of cowing her into silence, the mother-in-law's posts seem to have sparked some fury and a devil-may-care attitude in Aspyn, who has gone on a posting binge of irreverent clap-backs and posts showing that she's unbothered by her mother-in-law's threats.

In one video, Aspyn appears to be straddling her ex's hips, with the caption, "His mom can't do what I can." In other videos, she posted herself with Parker and hinted that she could get him back any time she wants, which suggests that she did the leaving. She even jokingly told Parker to embrace his villain arc and get TikTok famous off their divorce drama.

In another video, Aspyn jokes that she's going a little crazy, and she's "OK" with that. Despite the drama, she's taking care of business, caring for her kids, and at least seems to be somewhat amicable with her ex, even if she may not plan on getting back together with him.

