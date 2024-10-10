Home > Viral News > Influencers British Rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly Is Facing Rape Charges in Australia The YouTuber is facing serious charges from his tour in Australia. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 10 2024, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yungfilly

Content Warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and rape. Born in Colombia before moving to the U.K., Yung Filly has been growing his following on YouTube and through hosting a number of shows on BBC Three. Recently, though, Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been in the news because he was arrested in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Following news that Barrientos was arrested and has been charged with rape, many want to better understand the charges he's facing and what they stem from. Here's what we know about his case and what he was charged with.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the charges against Yung Filly?

Barrientos was arrested in Brisbane on Oct. 8 and extradited to Perth, where he's facing four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck. He was charged on Oct. 10 in court in Perth and has had his bail application approved.

The charges stem from an alleged incident where he took a woman in her twenties back to his hotel room after performing at a nightclub in Perth called Bar1. The attack is alleged to have taken place on Sept. 28, and the 29-year-old was still in the country because he was touring his music there. Prior to these allegations, Barrientos had been a decorated influencer who had appeared on numerous shows, including The Great Celebrity Bake-Off and Soccer Aid.

Article continues below advertisement

Barrientos and his team have yet to issue a public response to the allegations, although one is likely to be forthcoming. During the initial court proceeding, prosecutors apparently showed images of the injuries the woman sustained on the night in question, and Barrientos only appeared to confirm his name and acknowledge the charges that had been filed against him.

💔 Yung Filly’s list of charges is so long. That poor woman experienced an actual nightmare and people are just concerned about playing gotcha with his famous friends. The lack of empathy is harrowing man. — lindy (@Lindyyay) October 10, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Barrientos will have to stay in Australia ahead of the trial.

Barrientos was released on conditional bail ahead of his next court date, but the main condition of that bail is that he has to stay in western Australia. He is also prohibited from reaching out to his alleged victim, or from posting about the case on social media. For the time being, then, any statements we hear about the case are likely to come through his legal representation.

“This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers," Western Australia Police said in a statement. As reaction to the charges he's facing have begun to spread online, there has been a predictable wave of hate thrown toward the YouTuber.

Given his high profile both in the U.K. and abroad, this case is likely to receive plenty of public attention until it's resolved one way or the other. In the meantime, the reputation of Yung Filly is likely to be permanently transformed by the seriousness of the charges and allegations that he is now facing.