Yung Filly's Net Worth Allowed Him to Make His $67K Bail Amid Sexual Assault Case

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 10 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET

Content Warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and rape. U.K.-based influencer Yung Filly was released on bail after being arrested and charged for allegedly raping a woman in his hotel before a performance in Australia.

Yung Filly, who is also a rapper, paid an exorbitant amount for his Oct. 10 bail, and could more than afford it. Here's a look at his net worth and the allegations.

What is Yung Filly's net worth?

Yung Filly's net worth has been estimated to be between $44,000 and $256,000. However, his lawyer stated his exact net worth in court. According to The Sun, Yung Filly earns $700,000 AUD, which converts to over $471,000 in U.S. dollars from social media alone, with approximately $450,000 coming from YouTube. During his fame, he gained 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and 3.2 million Instagram followers. Yung Filly also launched a show on BBC called Hot Property in 2019.

Yung Filly utilized his net worth to match the bail set for him when he was arrested and detained in Australia on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The court set his bail at $100,000 AUD ($67,305.50 USD), which he accepted and had the bail application approved on Thursday. However, Yung Filly is unable to leave Perth, Australia, and is required to report to Perth Police Station in Northbridge every day.

What are the allegations against Yung Filly?

The woman accusing Yung Filly of rape claimed the assault happened on Sept. 28, 2024. According to the woman, the attack occurred in his hotel room after he performed in the state the day before at Bar1. When he was arrested a few weeks later, Yung Filly was charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, plus three counts of assault and one count of impede a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck.

The "Grey" performer's defense team claims his time with the unidentified woman, who we know was in her 20s when the alleged acts happened, was consensual. They also say the woman was inebriated during her and Yung Filly's interaction. The case is ongoing.