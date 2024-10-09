Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Caroline Calloway Has Refused to Evacuate Her Mom's Florida Home The influencer can't drive, so she has decided to stay put through the hurricane. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 9 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carolinecalloway

Although Caroline Calloway is no longer dominating headlines the way she did in the aftermath of the allegations that she was a scammer, the influencer still has a sizable following on Instagram. Most recently, Caroline has made headlines because she lives in Florida and doesn't seem interested in leaving her home despite a hurricane that is bearing down on the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Caroline is not going to evacuate, many wondered why she had made that call, and whether she was serious about it. Here's what we know about what she's said.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Caroline Calloway not evacuating her home in Florida?

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday night, Caroline made it clear that she was in some danger. "So if you've been following Hurricane Milton, um, I'm going to die! It's supposed to make landfall in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. I'm in Sarasota, I live on the water, it's zone A, mandatory evacuation," she explained, before then diving into an explanation of why she didn't evacuate in spite of the danger.

"I can't drive, first of all. Second of all, the airport is close," she said. "Third of all, the last time I evacuated for a hurricane, I went to my mom's house in Northport for Hurricane Ian." She continued by saying that that evacuation didn't go all that well. "Her whole street flooded and we were evacuated after three days without power or running water by the U.S. military," the influencer explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was very traumatic and so I don't want to evacuate to my mom's house because the last time I did that, it was the worst time ever!" she said. Caroline did say that she was holed up with her cat, some food, and a bathtub filled with emergency water. "'We have food but it's kind of scary and ... yeah, I'll keep you guys updated," she said at the end of the video, before adding a video of Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor saying that if citizens didn't evacuate, they would die. Ominous.

Caroline Calloway refusing to leave a mandatory evacuation zone (right on the water, right where landfall is expected) and dying in a hurricane would be the perfect ending to her narrative tbh pic.twitter.com/VBrVqD6LeC — sydney (costume wearer) (@itsoolongshot) October 8, 2024 Source: Twitter/@itsoolongshot

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline has a reputation as a scammer.

There are plenty, even among those who follow Caroline, who aren't sure whether to believe that she's actually in danger. That's in part because of the reputation the influencer established as a scammer after it was revealed that she had paid for some of her followers and that she defrauded fans who paid for creative workshops that she never delivered on.

In spite of all the scamming, though, there are still plenty of people who follow Caroline either because they genuinely love her or because they are fascinated by the messiness of her life. If you follow her for the mess, you likely aren't disappointed by the revelation that she has not evacuated from her home.