'Barstool Sports' Contributor Adam "Smitty" Smith Is Married — Here's What We Know About His Wife "My beautiful wife at various points in her life had an option to pursue modeling, [and] was offered scholarships for multiple D1 sports." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 11 2024, 4:19 p.m. ET

Barstool Sports brings together a wide variety of characters, and they produce content that revolves around the sports world. But it goes further than that and walks the line of human interest content.

Of their eSports content creators, Adam "Smitty" Smith is one who everyone loves to rag on, and he has been stirring up the typical controversy lately. When he announced his engagement, the internet jumped into overdrive to give him a hard time. But the joke is on the world because Smitty is happily married and loves his wife. Here's what we know about the woman who stole Smitty's heart.

'Barstool's' Smitty is married, and here are the details on his wife.

Barstool, run by the head honcho known as El Presidente Dave Portnoy, is made up of dozens of bloggers who report on the world of sports, the internet, eSports, and much more. But one fan anti-favorite is Smitty. People love to hate him and give him a hard time whenever they have the opportunity.

In 2019, Smitty announced that he was engaged to a woman named Christa Horrocks, and the internet jumped to rag on him for whatever they could find. Yet it was clear that Smitty didn't care and wouldn't be deterred from his joy.

When making the announcement, Smitty quipped, "If you would’ve told me 10 years ago (or anytime ago, really) that I could be getting into a potential argument with my fiancée over why Asa Akira is congratulating me for ANYTHING, I would’ve said … I don’t even know. What a world." The two make a good pair, and Smitty's love for Christa is obvious. Although she keeps a low profile, the fact that she can put up with Smitty's antics speaks a lot to her patient character.

Christa has a heartbreaking tie to 9/11.

Fans actually may know more about Christa's childhood than they know about her present life and personality. And that's because Smitty has, in the past, shared Christa's heartbreaking story as it pertains to Sept. 11, 2001, and a tragic loss.

In a blog titled, "9/11 and the Power of the Boss," Smitty detailed how his wife was just 9 years old, with a 6-year-old brother, when 9/11 occurred. Tragically, little Christa's father, Michael Horrocks, was the pilot for United Airlines Flight 175, which became the second plane to strike the World Trade Center on that fateful day.

Although she lost her father, Smitty explains, Christa stepped up to help her devastated family. In the blog post, Smitty poured his heart out about the trauma his wife and her family have had to overcome. To this day, he explains, she still won't look at pictures from 9/11.

Source: YouTube / @Prime Video Memories of 9/11 are everywhere for Christa, even unexpectedly. The trailer for 'The Mauritanian' shows a newspaper clip of the real Horrocks family grieving after Michael's death

In the blog, Smitty wrote, "My beautiful wife at various points in her life had an option to pursue modeling, was offered scholarships for multiple D1 sports, set records in college, but finally settled on earning a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and becoming a loving mother of two heavenly boys."