The Dad From FGTeeV Is Not Dead, Despite the Rumors You May Have Heard

Thanks to their immense following on YouTube, many people are invested in the lives of the FGTeeV. The family has amassed more than 23 million subscribers on their YouTube channel through their gaming videos, and recently, rumors have been circulating about one member of the family in particular.

The family, which is composed of a mother and father and their four children, have been posting videos on their channel for some time. Recently, though, the family's father, who is often referred to as Duddy but whose real name is Vincent Carter, has been facing rumors that something terrible happened to him. Here's what we know about what happened to Vincent.

What happened to the dad from FGTeeV?

Rumors have been swirling online that Vincent died, but those rumors are entirely untrue. Those rumors have been circulating for several months, but the family has continued to post videos in that time, and it seems like these rumors are simply a death hoax designed to get people to engage, even though they aren't based on any established facts or reality.

Death hoaxes have become relatively common online.

If you spend any amount of time online, you're likely aware that plenty of other celebrities and influencers have faced death hoaxes at one time or another. Because it's possible for anyone to post disinformation online, and it's somewhat common for that disinformation to spread rapidly. FGTeeV is not immune from this broader trend, but thankfully, they have just ignored these rumors and the people who spread them.

It's important to remember that, whenever you see a rumor that someone has died, especially if that person is famous or well-known, you should wait for an official source to confirm the rumor before you spread it yourself. That could be as simple as checking that person's various social profiles, or quickly searching the person's name to see if their death has been covered in the news. If it hasn't, the rumor probably isn't true or is at least unsubstantiated.

FGTeeV's channel was terminated in March of this year.

Although Vincent seems to be alive and well, there was an incident in March of 2024 where the FGTeeV channel was terminated for reasons that are not entirely clear. The channel has since been restored, and the family has continued to post as if nothing happened. Given the lighthearted nature of their videos, it's hard to imagine why YouTube would have terminated their channel.

Since the channel first launched in 2014, it has experienced steady subscriber growth and is now one of the biggest gaming channels on the platform. Fans of the channel can rest easy knowing that they will continue to get new videos from various members of the family, including Vincent, who has not gone anywhere.