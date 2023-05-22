Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: FV Family Chase on FGTeeV Has Reassured Fans That All Is Well on His End — What Has He Been up To? What happened to Chase from FGTeeV? The member of the popular family gaming YouTube channel has been the subject of several rumors. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 22 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

With all the rumors, controversy, and even lawsuits to which active online gaming content creators are almost constantly subject, few could ever hope to be as wholesome as the team on FGTeeV. Short for "Family Gaming Teams Extraordinarily Entertaining Videos," this team of gamers has generated a massive following on YouTube with regular gaming videos and other vlog content all by actively participating in gaming activities as a close-knit family in all-ages settings.

The group as a whole consists of the many members of the Skylander family, including parents Moomy (Samantha Carter) and Duddy (Vincent Carter) and their four children. From the oldest to youngest, there's Lexi, Mike, Chase, and Shawn. Their family even includes three dogs: Oreo, Ollie, and Callie. The family is most often seen in group videos alongside each other, but that doesn't mean they don't lead their own lives. In fact, second-youngest child Chase has been the subject of several rumors.

What happened to Chase from FGTeeV.

Chase Skylander is the second youngest child of the Skylander siblings, having been born on Oct. 1, 2011. He has been featured in several different FGTeeV videos and even previously ran a separate channel that focuses solely on the kids called TheSkylander Boy And Girl on YouTube. He's been active on the channel throughout its decade-plus-long history, being nearly as old as the channel itself. His many birthdays and milestones have even been featured on the channel itself.

Millions of fans have been tracking Chase's life as he practically grew up on FGTeeV, but all that attention can be overwhelming for someone at such a young age. Luckily, he seems to have drawn the line when it comes to his mental health. Several reports state that in February 2023, Chase posted a video announcing that he was taking a break from the channel in order to recover from the stress that came with his online presence. He even stopped posting on his social media accounts shortly after.

This prompted several rumors about him, even including the rumor that he may have died given his lack of presence for several months. However, he would later reappear in FGTeeV videos later in May 2023, actively participating in his family's gaming content once again. However, Chase has resurfaced at a time when most of the FGTeeV team seems to be on a break.

What happened to FGTeev? Several death rumors have been spread.

Many of the members of FGTeeV have seemed to pull back on their social media posts in 2023, including that of mom Samantha Carter. Rumors of her death began to circulate among fans after her Instagram posts seemingly halted in February 2023, but she would post again in May 2023 with a video in which she spends time with her children. As for the channel as a whole, it appears to still be active. Vincent Carter has posted several solo videos throughout May 2023