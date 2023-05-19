Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Instagram/@joshherbert Abbie Herbert Gets Real on TikTok About the "Crazy Chaotic" Challenges of Raising Two Kids (EXCLUSIVE) TikTok influencer Abbie Herbert spoke exclusively with 'Distractify' about raising two kids under two, including the biggest challenges, and more. By Gabrielle Bernardini May 19 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

While some say being a mom is the most rewarding job, sometimes, motherhood is not always rainbows and happy days — just ask social media influencer, Abbie Herbert. The mother-of-two has grown her TikTok following to more than 15 million subscribers, and while the content creator is happy to share videos of herself, and her daughter Poppy dancing, she also has real conversations about the "chaotic bad days" that come with being a parent.

Abbie and her husband Josh Herbert welcomed their daughter Poppy in May 2021, and their son Jagger in March 2023. Therefore, having two kids under two can be, well, stressful. Through the ups and downs of parenting, Abbie has shared her experiences on social media, opening up and connecting with fans all over the world. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Abbie — who partnered with Huggies to unveil their new book The AlphaButt Book: An ABCs of Baby Butts and Bodies — opened up about raising two kids under two, sharing her life on social media, and more.

TikTok Abbie Herbert talks raising two kids and sharing her story on social media.

If you follow Abbie on TikTok, you'll notice that the 26-year-old regularly shares her #momlife hacks, the ups and downs of being a parent, and overall, just very relatable content. "I've always been an open book, even before I had the following," Abbie told us about why she decided to share her parenting stories on TikTok.

"I would just tell everyone in my life and I don't know, that's just like who I am. I love, you know, sharing my story and what I go through," she continued. "There might be someone out there that's experienced the same thing as me that, you know, doesn't actively post online, but they're following or watching it. And I just want to be as real and honest as possible."

For Abbie, she wants to express to her following that "it's not as easy as it may look." "I can just share my little TikToks of like us being happy and dancing, which is great. But I also want to show the moms, you know, hey, Jagger's up all night. I'm up all night," she added.

Abbie understands that a lot of users will only highlight the good parts of their lives, and she will even catch herself making comparisons. Therefore, she doesn't want "anyone ever to compare themselves" to her life. "Yes, I share the good," she noted, "But also, we have some crazy chaotic bad days."

Abbie Herbert opens up about the challenges of parenting two kids under two.

After giving birth to her son Jagger in March 2023, Abbie wasn't prepared for just how different in size her two young kids would be. With her daughter Poppy, Abbie explained that she didn't fit into her 0 to 3-month diapers until she was six months old. Therefore, when preparing for her son Jagger, the content creator bought many newborn diapers and smaller clothes. "We didn't touch half of his clothes because he's now in 3 to 6-month clothing," she said. "We had to get a ton of new diapers because he's now in size 2."

Recognizing that all babies' butts are different, Abbie teamed up with Huggies to unveil their new book, and the proceeds will be donated to the National Diaper Bank Network. "Now that I have two children, I can see the different sizes of their butts," Abbie laughed. The mom influencer, alongside her kids and husband, also created their own #HuggiesBabyButts dance. So cute!

