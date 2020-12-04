The Herberts Are Expecting Their First Child — When Is Abbie Due?

Abbie's viral TikTok videos often include moments when Josh is being sassy, and they've had a long-running joke about how he's not ready to have kids.

While scrolling through TikTok , you may have seen content from 24-year-old model Abbie Herbert, who often posts comedy videos with her husband, Josh Herbert. She has more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok, and the couple also shares a joint YouTube channel.

When is The Herberts' due date? Keep reading for all of the details that the couple shared on their social media accounts.

But, the joke is over, as the influencers announced in October of 2020 that they are expecting their first child together. Less than two months later, they shared whether they were having a boy or a girl.

The couple got married in 2019, and they started their YouTube channel in the summer of 2020.

Josh is a musician, and he independently released his eponymous album in 2015. He went on to open on tour for The Chicks (who were formerly known as the Dixie Chicks).

Before her YouTube and TikTok fame, Abbie (whose maiden name is Straughn) was known for her modeling career. She is represented by NEXT Models, and she has done campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Frank & Eileen.

The influencer couple will welcome their first baby together in May of 2021. In their YouTube video, "Finding Out I'm PREGNANT!," Abbie chronicled how she found out that she was expecting. After they began trying in August of 2020, Abbie routinely took pregnancy tests. When she got a few positive results in a row, she started filming her reaction.

When she confirmed the news, she bought a unisex onesie to tell Josh. She filmed the first few seconds of his reaction, before turning the camera off to keep the moment private. The 24-year-old detailed the pregnancy news in an Instagram post as well, which also included sonogram images.

"I'M PREGNANT! OMG!!! We are having a little bean May 2021. I've prayed & dreamed my entire life to become a Mom & it's finally here. I'm so blessed and lucky my child gets to have the coolest & sassiest Dad on the planet. Y'all know I've been asking for this little bean on TikTok all summer. What started as a joke for fun quickly turned into 'OK let's do this!!!'" Abbie then discussed how she was worried beforehand that her diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome might affect things.

"We decided in August it was time to start 'trying' & being diagnosed with PCOS I had no idea what my fertility journey would be like. I'm beyond grateful & blessed to be able to bring our child into this world. This has been the most amazing and terrifying journey of my life from talking all night about names for our bean to any little ache/pain scaring the crap out of me. I'm excited for the next 20+ weeks to grow our bean & share our journey with y'all!..." Abbie wrote, before thanking her fans.