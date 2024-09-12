Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Why Aspyn Ovard Refuses to Share What Led to Her and Parker Ferris's Divorce Aspyn filed for divorce from Parker after eight years of marriage and the same day as the birth of their third child. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aspynovard

Many influencers earn a substantial income from sharing their lives online, the good and the bad. Mom influencer Aspyn Ovard and her husband, Parker Ferris have done just that, as fans have followed the couple's marriage and family of three children on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms for years.

So, when Aspyn filed for divorce from Parker, their loyal fans expected a play-by-play of their marriage's demise. Unfortunately for them, they're not going to get it. The couple is protecting their peace throughout their divorce proceedings, and Aspyn recently shared why it was vital for them to keep their personal matters private.

Why did Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris divorce?

Aspyn and Parker's divorce shocked fans who had supported them through their 2015 marriage and Aspyn's pregnancies for their three children — Cove, Lola, and the third baby, whose name the couple intentionally kept from their supporters. On April 1, 2024, the YouTuber filed for divorce from her husband of eight years. The filing happened in Utah, where they married in an outdoor wedding.

In May 2024, the couple requested a motion to halt their divorce. However, Aspyn shared on TikTok in August 2024 that she and Parker had moved forward with the divorce and wouldn't disclose the reason for their split. The content creator then gave more insight into her decision in a September 2024 YouTube video titled "In my divorce era."

As she applied her makeup, Aspyn confirmed she would never share her and Parker's marital issues online to protect their kids. Instead, she's focusing on bringing fans along to witness her being single and ready to mingle. "I'm not really going to talk about this [the divorce], but when I say talk about it, I mean like the details of why I chose to get divorced," she said. "I don't think there's a problem with me talking about the new chapter of my life or even being single. Different things like that I feel like is OK."

"But I'm not going to share different details of me actually getting divorced," she added. "it's really important for my kids to not grow up and see things like that online so I have chosen to not speak directly about things like that. So when I say I don't talk about it, that's what I mean."

Aspyn admits her and Parker's family dynamics changed due to the "mental load" of balancing two children and their careers.

While Aspyn hasn't told her supporters much about her and Parker's divorce, she did reveal that their growing family took a toll on their relationship. During her guest spot on a Sept. 4, 2024 episode of Pretty Basic Podcast, the influencer told the hosts the birth of their second baby, Lola, changed their family, as every parenting task "doubled" while she continued creating content for her YouTube and TikTok channels.

"I was just like 'holy crap everything just doubled,'" Aspyn recalled. "And just the mental load of everything was really hard. So I definitely struggled." "I feel like people don't really talk about how the dynamic changes in your family," she continued. "Because normally when you have one, then it's like OK, like we're all together doing things, and then you have a second one, and [now] it's like 'OK, mom's with the baby, dad's with the toddler because you're just trying to like navigate that the two."

Aspyn also said on the podcast that her decision not to dive into the details about her and Parker's divorce stems from her past as a child of divorce and said she would never want her kids to see anything bad about their parents online when they're older. Additionally, she addressed her and Parker's current co-parenting structure, which she said might include him being around for family trips to Disneyland and other events for their kids.

"I'm not going to explain things like that," Aspyn declared. "I'll just say like we're doing what works for our family and like that's all of the extent of what I'll say."