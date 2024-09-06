Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Aspyn Ovard Could Be Part of the Next Social Media Family Dynasty Aspyn Ovard’s 2024 divorce shocked the fans. Luckily, she has her siblings on her side to support her. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 6 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@saschaovard

As influencer Aspyn Ovard deals with her 2024 divorce from YouTube star Parker Ferris after the birth of their third baby, fans started looking to Aspyn and Parker’s individual support systems. And Aspyn is seemingly very close to her siblings.

Aspyn isn’t the only famous Ovard — her sister, Avrey, has also built up a bit of a following, while her brothers, Tavyn and Trey, have their own social media accounts. While Aspyn is still the most popular in her family by far, their sibling support is admirable and fun to watch.

Aspyn Ovard has three younger siblings: Avrey, Tavyn, and Trey Ovard.

The oldest of four, Aspyn has always been protective of her younger siblings. All four of them grew up together in Utah, where religious and cultural traditions run rampant. With over 3 million YouTube subscribers, Aspyn built up a following through her lifestyle, travel, and fashion videos, which later turned into “momfluencing” after she had her first daughter, Cove, in 2019.

But before she became a mother, Aspyn still had a maternal role as the oldest sister. The next oldest, her brother Trey, was born in 1999, making him three years younger than Aspyn. While Trey isn’t immensely popular in the influencer space, his YouTube channel still has 122,000 subscribers. Unlike his sister, however, Trey focuses on the gaming sphere.

After one of Trey’s videos went viral on Instagram, Aspyn and Avrey gave him a shoutout in one of their joint videos. Avrey is the next youngest sibling, who was born in 2002. Like her older sister, Avrey built up a following with her lifestyle content, after a 2019 video, known as the “I got a perm … Ha Ha Ha” video, went viral.

With over 900,000 YouTube subscribers and 336,000 TikTok followers, Avrey is the closest to rivaling her sister’s social media presence. She also collaborates often with Alex Gowon and even posted a video about when she met Colleen Ballinger, known more famously as the controversial Miranda Sings.

@avreyovard Get ready with us vacation dinner edition 😁 @aspynovard @siena mancuso ♬ original sound - ave

The youngest Ovard sibling is Tavyn, who was born in 2006. At just 17 years old, he built up his own YouTube channel, although it’s not nearly as popular as his siblings’ channels. However, he hasn’t posted in over four years despite having over 10,000 followers. Like Trey, Tavyn is an avid Minecraft player and gamer who has been able to use that to pick up a following.

Beyond Aspyn’s siblings, however, she also has a semi-famous cousin, Aynsley. However, Aynsley is Mormon, whereas Aspyn has publicly denounced Mormonism. Aynsley is a hairdresser and lifestyle influencer who was able to capitalize on Aspyn’s following while garnering her own with hair styling tips and tricks.

