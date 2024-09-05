Home > Viral News > Influencers Sofia Franklyn Is Not as Rich as Alex Cooper, But Her Net Worth Is Phenomenal "I realized, 'I can just act like a lunatic on camera and receive a paycheck?'" By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 5 2024, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Podcaster and influencer Sofia Franklyn has come a long way since her partnership with Alex Cooper came to an end right before Call Her Daddy landed a huge $60 million with Spotify. The Sofia With an F podcast host is thriving on her own, and her net worth is the ultimate proof for those who doubted her.

So, how much is Sofia Franklyn worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sofia is worth an estimated $2 million thanks to her successful podcast and brand sponsorships. Currently, Sofia has 672K Instagram followers and just over 300K followers on TikTok. She also comes from a finance background, earning her college degree in Economics.

Source: Instagram Sofia filming her podcast with Lana Rhoades.

While her former podcast co-host Alex Cooper just landed a $125 million deal with SiriusXM, Sofia is just getting started. “Growing up in Utah, I didn’t know that working in entertainment was even an avenue or a possibility,” she told Rolling Stone in 2023 of her podcasting. “I realized, ‘I can just act like a lunatic on camera and receive a paycheck?’”

Sofia Franklyn Influencer and podcast host Net worth: $2 million Sofia Franklyn is an influencer and current host of the Sofia With an F podcast. She was previously a co-host on the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside Alex Cooper at Barstool Sports. Birthname: Sofia Franklyn Birthdate: July 21, 1992 Birthplace: Salt Lake City, Utah Mother: Paola "Lola" Franco Kids: 0 Education: University of Utah

She continued, "I’ve stayed very true to myself, which was the brand of the old show,” Franklyn said. “There’s still a little bit of shock value, there’s still humor, there’s still some outlandish, explicit, maybe crazy things, but I’ve gotten older the same way my listeners have and the show is just kind of evolving with me."

Sofia Franklyn showed off her New York City apartment in July 2024.

In an interview with Forbes, Sofia showed off her new NYC apartment, in which she collaborated with interior designer Madison Napier. The apartment's aesthetic was described as "eclectic Mexico City meets New York look."

"I shopped from places including Lulu and Georgia and Wayfair—things that look super high-end but aren’t expensive," Sofia added. However, on a recent episode of her podcast, Sofia revealed she was moving out of the apartment.