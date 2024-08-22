Home > Viral News > Influencers Aspyn Ovard Seemingly Confirms Her Divorce in TikTok Video "You see how I don't talk about my divorce online? Very demure, very mindful." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 22 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aspynovard

It's natural for people to want to know everything about the influencers they've become invested in. But sometimes it's also easy to forget that there are kids and families in the mix who get affected by all the rumors. And based on YouTuber Aspyn Ovard's recent TikTok video, it sounds like all the buzz around her divorce is something she's intentionally avoided talking about in order to protect herself and her loved ones.

The media caught wind of the split in April 2024, when papers were filed in Salt Lake City, Utah, showing Aspyn filing to divorce from her husband of eight years, Parker Ferris. But there's a reason you haven't heard anything about this from Aspyn herself. In fact, the day she filed for divorce was the same day she chose to instead announce the birth of her and Parker's third child, a baby girl.

Apsyn Ovard confirmed the divorce rumors while also doubling down on her efforts to keep some things private.

Although E! reported a week after the divorce filing that a motion was granted to pause on the court proceedings, Aspyn appeared to confirm the divorce in her TikTok video posted on Aug. 22, 2024. While referencing the "very demure, very mindful" trend, Aspyn used her video to address a few things with fans and the media alike.

"You see how I don't talk about my divorce online? Very demure, very mindful," she said while holding her baby girl. "You see how I considered my children and how it would affect them to have their family's personal information shared all over the internet? Very smart, very good mom."

She went on: "You see how those magazines and websites wrote articles sharing personal information that I haven't shared yet, when I had just given birth to a premature baby who was in the NICU? Very trashy, very tacky." "See how I will continue to stay unbothered and not share anything to protect my peace? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy, very peaceful," she concluded.