YouTube Star Ms. Rachel's Net Worth Is Nothing to Kid About Ms. Rachel, a YouTube star who creates educational musical content for kids, has amassed a net worth that is nothing short of admirable. By Melissa Willets Oct. 25 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

The Gist: YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel was inspired to create content for kids by her own son's speech delays.

Her "Songs for Littles" are viral sensations on YouTube, and have catapulted her to household name status.

The educator teams up with her Broadway star husband to create the videos, which have earned the family a pretty penny.

Rachel Griffin-Accurso is of course best known for wearing denim overalls, a pink shirt, and a headband on her popular YouTube channel for children, which at time of writing has a cool 6.7 million followers. But just because she sings "Wheels on the Bus" among other tunes for tots doesn't mean that her net worth is anything to kid about. Read on for the full details.

Ms. Rachel's net worth is pretty impressive — and we're not kidding!

It seems Ms. Rachel — as she's known to her leagues of little followers — has had a ball accruing a net worth, well, worth singing about. "I love being able to help make people’s days,” she told The New York Times in July 2023, later adding about entertaining and educating kids on YouTube, “I’ve found my calling.”

It turns out that Ms. Rachel was actually inspired by her son, Thomas, to start filming her viral videos. His speech delays prompted the educator to make content to help him — and years later, Ms. Rachel has helped scores of other small children work on their pronunciation and language skills as well. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has support from her husband as her popularity continues to skyrocket.

Ms. Rachel's husband is her life partner and business collaborator.

Ms. Rachel's other half is also very musically inclined, to put it mildly. His name is Aron Accurso, and if that name sounds familiar, perhaps you know him from his prolific work composing and directing — as well as performing — music on Broadway, and TV. Notably, he's the musical director for the Broadway show Aladdin.

Aron and his wife, who married in 2016, are also very busy creating content for their YouTube channel. He plays the role of the puppet Herbie on the channel in addition to his behind-the-scenes work. It's clear that the couple enjoys working together, and even created a TikTok to proclaim this sweet fact.

Ms. Rachel called her husband her "best friend" and sang about being "so happy" that she gets paid to hang out with Aron. Still, the couple's life is not without challenges. In early 2023, the YouTuber announced she was taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health, per Today.