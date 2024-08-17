Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube How Much Money Did Blippi Really Make From His Children's YouTube Videos? There are two Blippis, but what we really want to know is how the OG creator made his millions of dollars. By Alex West Published Aug. 17 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@blippi

Popular children's YouTuber Blippi is either a fan favorite or foe of parents as their children tend to love watching the content, but it can seem a bit endless at times. Nonetheless, Blippi's online persona and savvy marketing positioned him to be one of the most popular creators of children's content today. He's managed to create an empire and even rack in quite a high net worth.

Interestingly enough, there are actually two Blippis. The original character was portrayed by Stevin John, who first launched the show in 2014 online. It gained immense popularity and ended up becoming less of an independent project as the creator was signed to media companies to help facilitate the content. However, in 2021, Clayton Grimm stepped into the role after taking on some live performances. He served as an alternate to the position.



What is Blippi's net worth?

Blippi, who's been on YouTube for years, has accumulated a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He wasn't always a children's idol, either. At first, Stevin was actually working on making his YouTube fame in another way.

Blippi a.k.a Stevin John YouTuber Net worth: $40 million Blippi made his millions from content creation online and manufactured merchandise based on his branding. Birth name: Stephen John Grossman p/k/a Steezy Grossman

Stephen John Grossman p/k/a Steezy Grossman Birthplace: Ellensburg, Washington

Ellensburg, Washington Former occupation: United States Air Force

Under the identity of Steezy Grossman, he made an array of gross-out and shock-value content. Those videos became completely separate from his branding later, but they came back to haunt him as he told Buzzfeed News: "At the time, I thought this sort of thing was funny, but really it was stupid and tasteless, and I regret having ever done it."

Stevin was inspired to start the character when he saw a gap in the market. His young nephew was watching YouTube, but, at the time, much of the content for kids was lower quality and not well-produced, according to an interview with Studio Fun. As a result, Stevin developed Blippi and created a new type of online content for children. He did a lot of independent production with everything being crafted in-house.

However, the brand did pick up in popularity, which is when Stevin saw the money start to really pour in. His revenue wasn't churning only from YouTube payouts anymore, but also from manufactured toys, DVDs, and digital downloads. Toys included simple plushes, toy vehicles, and more. "My Buddy Blippi" was an interactive plush with pre-coded voice responses.

Even live performances began to be developed, opening up yet another line of money for the star and his business creation. The musical performances were largely a touring gig that brought the wonders of the YouTube universe to life in front of kids across the United States.