Is Blippi Married? Learn About the Children's Show Actor Behind the Character

Is Blippi Married? Learn About the Children's Show Actor Behind the CharacterBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 13 2021, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
If you have young children, then you're probably familiar with Blippi — a curious and energetic character played by Stevin John in a series of educational videos aimed toward preschoolers. Blippi's signature look is a blue shirt with orange suspenders, an orange bow tie, and a blue and orange beanie cap. His popularity has skyrocketed since he started making YouTube videos in 2014; today, you can watch him on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
By now, many have likely wondered: Is Blippi married?
Is Blippi married?
Stevin was born in 1988 and turns 33 in 2021. Although he grew up in Ellensburg, Wash., Stevin currently resides in Las Vegas, Nev.
So is Blippi married? If you take a look at Stevin's public Instagram account, he frequently posts photos of himself alongside his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Ingham. (Her Instagram account, however, is set to private.)
Alyssa and Stevin have been dating for several years, based on the Blippi actor's social media photos, which often feature the couple on vacation or spending time together. Like this August 2019 post, for example, which is captioned, "On the road with my girl and pooch!" (In case you're wondering, Stevin's dog is a goldendoodle named Lyno.)
Or this February 2020 Instagram post showing Blippi and his girlfriend having a blast at a beach. "I had such an amazing Valentines Day yesterday with you :) I love you Boo!!!" he wrote alongside the photo and boomerang clip.
On his personal Instagram, the Blippi actor went quiet from February 2020 until March 2021 — likely causing his followers to wonder if everything was OK and whether he and Alyssa had potentially called it quits on their relationship.
Thankfully, Stevin returned on March 11 to share a clip of himself and Alyssa rocking out to "Stacy's Mom" while riding in a car. So it appears they are still together today.
Does Blippi have any kids?
Stevin hasn't shared what his future family plans might be — whether he and Alyssa plan to get married, that is — however, the Blippi actor hasn't ruled out having kids of his own one day. “Maybe down the road I will," he told The Spinoff in August 2018.
Although Stevin doesn't currently have any children of his own, he does have at least one nephew — who was actually the inspiration behind Blippi.
"My sister had a baby, a boy, and he really became the whole inspiration for Blippi,” Stevin explained. “When he was 2 years old I noticed my sister was using YouTube because it was free, but I started to see there just wasn’t any good quality children’s content on there."
He continued: “There was nothing that my nephew could form a connection with. There was nothing with tractors or diggers or animals. I just thought that maybe I could make a show that ties in education with all these super cool things that kids love."
Well, we can confidently say Stevin's endeavor has been a success!
You can stream Blippi on Hulu and on Amazon Prime Video, or head on over to Blippi's YouTube channel to check out his latest videos.