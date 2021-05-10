Did Blippi Go MIA? The Kids YouTuber Was Seemingly Replaced by Another Actor

Confused parents swarmed various social media channels to investigate why Stevin John, the actor and entrepreneur who has played Blippi on the eponymous YouTube channel since its launch in 2014, was replaced by another actor in a new video.

Stevin created Blippi to provide edutainment for kids aged 2 to 7. Over the years, he amassed 12.4 million subscribers, and, for many, he has become practically indistinguishable from Blippi. What happened?