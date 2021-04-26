RaccoonEggs Disappeared From YouTube Over a Year Ago — What Happened?

RaccoonEggs launched his YouTube channel in August 2015, and gained popularity among Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans and beyond. Much to the bafflement of his followers, however, he vanished from YouTube in 2020. So, what happened?

"I can't say when I'll be able to come back, but I've been wanting to for a while," RaccoonEggs (aka Racc) wrote in a note posted on TwitLonger on Jan. 11, 2021.

"I haven't been able to make content or stream since June 2020 due to a medical problem that gives me severe allergies," he shared on the platform. "I had to move seven times in three years because every rundown apartment and house in my city gives me symptoms. I've been in an Airbnb with s--tty internet since October 2020."

As RaccoonEggs explained in the note posted on TwitLonger , there were several reasons behind his disappearance.

"I have a hard time admitting when I'm suffering, I want to be something positive people can look up to, not someone whining about their life if that makes sense. Obviously, I've taken that sentiment too far," he went on to add.

A few days after posting the note, he headed to Twitter to share another update. "I’m paying 70 dollars a night for an Airbnb with no kitchen and now they're arguing upstairs about whether or not to kick me out because I tried heating my food with a lighter," RaccoonEggs tweeted on Jan. 23, 2021.

Allergies and not having a home are just some of the issues RaccoonEggs has been struggling with. He further elaborated on his current predicament in a recent episode of The Homie Talk Podcast, titled "Catching Up."

At the onset of the video, RaccoonEggs reveals that he took up a new interest in coding because he has had some trouble falling asleep. He also confirmed that his address has changed several times over the past year or so.

Over the course of the nearly 11-minute video, RaccoonEggs and his old friend, JC the Caster, covered a broad range of topics, including the prospect of inventing a stick-less corn dog, the current state of the U.S. economy, and an upcoming lunar eclipse.