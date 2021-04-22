Gabbie Hanna Has Sparked Another Round of Drama After Criticizing YouTubers

YouTuber and musician Gabbie Hanna is enveloped in another round of internet controversy. Gabbie has been a controversial figure on the internet for some time thanks to a history of problematic social media posts, but her latest viral feud came after she began calling out other YouTubers on her Twitter. Now, some are wondering why Gabbie is so hated online to begin with.

In an interview with Insider , Gabbie said that drama channels "have made an environment where the fastest way to grow and the fastest way to make money algorithmically is to take somebody who's already done it and exploit them."

Gabbie has also frequently criticized YouTube channels that are devoted to the gossip that comes from fellow YouTube creators and has described them as bullies.

Gabbie's latest internet controversy is far from her first. Although the term "cancellation" usually means that a person is de-platformed or kicked out of the community in which they currently exist, Gabbie has been "canceled" several times for old social media posts that get resurfaced. Gabbie has also claimed that YouTube shadowbanned her from the platform after views on her new videos started to stagnate. YouTube denied the allegation.

Gabbie is now calling out her critics once again.

The latest round of drama started after Gabbie began calling out critics of her 2017 book of poetry, Adultolescence, saying that they should try making something of their own. "I think it's really lame that a bunch of non-creative, insecure, neurotypical people dragged my poetry for months for views on youtube and tiktok instead of creating their own art," she wrote on Twitter.

Gabbie also called out Rachel Oates, a YouTuber with more than 200,000 subscribers who frequently reviews other YouTube creator's writing. Rachel released a book in 2020 called Doggolescence in which she published poems with words selected by her dog. Gabbie said that the book was created to make fun of her, and then posted a private message Rachel had sent her in which she asked to be left out of Gabbie's social media firestorm.

Gabbie Hanna demanded a public apology from Oscar Wylde.

After posting the message, Gabbie proceeded to release a series of videos in which she claimed that Rachel had "bullied and harassed her" for months and that she was incapable of taking criticism. Gabbie's posts apparently had a fairly immediate effect. Rachel's account was temporarily taken down by Instagram, and Rachel posted an unlisted video on YouTube in which she theorized that Gabbie's fans were responsible for reporting her account.

The controversy continued to spiral after other creators got involved, siding with Rachel. Angelika Oles, a creator who runs another YouTube drama channel that has more than 500,000 subscribers, called Gabbie out, saying that her treatment of Oles was "unnecessary."