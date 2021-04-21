Fashion and Beauty YouTuber Safiya Nygaard Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors

Fashion and Beauty YouTuber Safiya Nygaard Is Dealing With Pregnancy RumorsBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 21 2021, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
There are plenty of benefits that come with being a full-time influencer. You get sponsorship deals and plenty of free stuff, and the fame is also attractive for some. Although that fame can be alluring, it's definitely a double-edged sword, as fans become obsessed with speculating about the details of your life. Safiya Nygaard is discovering that now, as she deals with rumors that she's pregnant.
Who is Safiya Nygaard?
Safiya is a fashion and beauty influencer who works primarily on YouTube. She has more than 9 million followers on the platform. Her prominence started during her time at BuzzFeed, although she eventually left the company to pursue YouTube videos as a full-time career. Given the wide reach of her videos, it was almost inevitable that there would be wild speculation about her personal life.
Is Safiya Nygaard pregnant?
There has been no indication that Safiya is actually pregnant, in spite of the rumors online suggesting that she might be. She hasn't announced her pregnancy, and she hasn't even done much to hint at it.
Safiya has been married to Tyler Williams since 2019, and both she and Tyler share details about their relationship on their YouTube channels.
The two met while attending Stanford University, and they've been together since 2014. Given the length of their relationship, there's some natural speculation that a baby could soon be in the future. Although that timeline may align with common expectations of when a couple starts thinking about children, there's been no indication that Safiya and Tyler have babies on the mind.
Some fans also think Safiya has a baby bump.
In addition to Safiya's marriage, there are some fans who are convinced that Safiya is concealing a baby bump in some of her recent videos. Although there's very little concrete evidence of a bump, fans say that Safiya is wearing the type of clothing that women often wear when they're attempting to conceal a bump. Although her clothes may be loose-fitting, that's hardly proof of a bun in the oven.
Safiya and Tyler also made a recent move to Raleigh, North Carolina, which is where Tyler's family lives. Some think that the move was brought about by the pregnancy, with the goal of having family around after the baby is born. Although this may seem like enough evidence for some fans, Safiya and Tyler have yet to come close to confirming the news themselves.
If they do ultimately announce that Safiya is pregnant, those who have been speculating wildly will feel vindicated. Either way, though, given the size of Safiya's following, speculation about this kind of thing is likely to remain a part of her life for years to come.
Sometimes, the speculation may turn out to be true, but that won't always be the case. Either way, Safiya's public profile doesn't mean fans need to know everything about her all the time. When she's ready to share news about her future, she'll hopefully be able to do it on her own terms, and on her own timeline.