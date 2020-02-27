Safiya Nygaard Opened Up About Her Parents and Growing Up Mixed Race

YouTuber Safiya Nygaard is known for her love of black clothing, Disneyland, makeup, and vlogging, and her quirky channel has more than 8 million subscribers. She got her start at BuzzFeed with the series Ladylike, and she later took her comedy skills to YouTube because she wanted full creative control.

The Stanford graduate's top videos have centered around baking lipstick into cakes, chronicling her engagement and wedding to Tyler Williams, and getting her nails done.