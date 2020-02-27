We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
safiyanygaard-1582827237320.jpg
Source: Instagram

Safiya Nygaard Opened Up About Her Parents and Growing Up Mixed Race

By

YouTuber Safiya Nygaard is known for her love of black clothing, Disneyland, makeup, and vlogging, and her quirky channel has more than 8 million subscribers. She got her start at BuzzFeed with the series Ladylike, and she later took her comedy skills to YouTube because she wanted full creative control.

The Stanford graduate's top videos have centered around baking lipstick into cakes, chronicling her engagement and wedding to Tyler Williams, and getting her nails done. 

Aside from her husband and her other vlogging friends, Safiya doesn't showcase much of her family life on her channel. But, she has discussed her experience with growing up as a mixed race child, and how her upbringing affected who she is today.  

Who are Safiya Nygaard's parents? Read on to find out who the YouTuber's parents are and what she said about how she was raised.