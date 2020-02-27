We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
YouTube Star Ricky Dillon Comes Out as Gay After Identifying as Asexual

He's finally living his authentic self. 

YouTube star Ricky Dillon opened up to fans in a new 18-minute video addressing his sexuality. Previously identifying as asexual, the singer-songwriter explained that he has struggled to come to terms with who he is for years, saying that he was "terrified" to admit that he is not heterosexual. 

The content creator explained to his 3 million followers that he felt "disingenuous" when he shared the announcement in 2016 that he identified as asexual. “I started to slowly realize that I’m gay a couple of years ago. I would say 2017 ... and ever since I’ve slowly realized it more. Adding, "I am 1000 percent sure I’m gay.”