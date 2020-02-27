YouTube Star Ricky Dillon Comes Out as Gay After Identifying as Asexual

The 27-year-old revealed that he had a hard time coming to terms with being gay, explaining that he suffered from "crippling anxiety" because of his religious background.

“It was drilled into my brain from an early age that being gay is one of the worst things that could happen,” he said. "I am so terrified they’re not going to accept me for being gay because I know their beliefs."

Adding, "I love my family so much, but I don’t agree with what they believe in in this scenario."