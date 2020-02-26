TikTok Stars Baby J and Candy Ken Are Broken Up, but Were They Ever Dating IRL?

Baby J has posted at least two videos to TikTok sharing some facts about her. In one , she says she’s 15 years old. In another , she says she’s 18. Other outlets report that her birthday is June 17, 1997 , making her 22 years old — and that seems most likely. She started gaining TikTok fame the way so many others have: by posting comedic videos and videos of her lip-syncing to popular music. Now, she has roughly 2.6 million followers on TikTok and an additional 86k followers on Instagram .