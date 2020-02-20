We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
chloe-sunderland-tiktok-1582227344770.png
Source: TikTok

Chloe Sunderland's TikTok Is Currently Deactivated and This Video Might Be Why

By

You ever see that episode of Black Mirror, "Fifteen Million Merits"? If you haven't, well, spoilers: this specific story's protagonist goes throughout the entire episode swallowing gripes about the world he lives in until a final, dramatic, and insane act of desperation where he airs his grievances captures the hearts and minds of everyone around him and he becomes a celebrity for it.

Sometimes, going viral and becoming famous on social media will do that, like Chloe Sunderland's TikTok.

Chloe mainly posts on the @roma_greek_goddess account, which is currently deactivated, and is not shy when it comes to venting her frustrations and gripes about anything and everything. She does it in a pretty humorous and entertaining manner, but doesn't really go nuts with her production or presentation. She just picks up her cell phone, finds a mirror, and, using interesting cuts and slight wardrobe changes, making for some darn good TikTok content.