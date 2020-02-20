Chloe Sunderland's TikTok Is Currently Deactivated and This Video Might Be Why

You ever see that episode of Black Mirror, "Fifteen Million Merits"? If you haven't, well, spoilers: this specific story's protagonist goes throughout the entire episode swallowing gripes about the world he lives in until a final, dramatic, and insane act of desperation where he airs his grievances captures the hearts and minds of everyone around him and he becomes a celebrity for it.

Sometimes, going viral and becoming famous on social media will do that, like Chloe Sunderland's TikTok.