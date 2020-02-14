Candy Ken Is a Vibrant, yet Buff, Gender-Bending TikToker

If you've seen a Candy Ken video pop up on your TikTok feed and thought to yourself, "WTF?" don't worry, you're not alone. The actually very buff and masculine TikToker posts videos of him wearing flashy, usually ultra-feminine attire (think: Hello Kitty and My Little Pony and a whole lot of pink), and has amassed over 6 million followers on the platform.

His TikToks are... a lot to say the least. But who is he really?