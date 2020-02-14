Candy Ken Is a Vibrant, yet Buff, Gender-Bending TikToker

Candy Ken Is a Vibrant, yet Buff, Gender-Bending TikTokerBy Sara Belcher
If you've seen a Candy Ken video pop up on your TikTok feed and thought to yourself, "WTF?" don't worry, you're not alone. The actually very buff and masculine TikToker posts videos of him wearing flashy, usually ultra-feminine attire (think: Hello Kitty and My Little Pony and a whole lot of pink), and has amassed over 6 million followers on the platform.
His TikToks are... a lot to say the least. But who is he really?
Candy Ken's real name is Jakob Kasimir.
Candy Ken is actually Jakob Kasimir. He's a Berlin-based artist who is also an aspiring rapper. His entire aesthetic is just things that don't usually go together. He's very buff man who exudes borderline little-girly energy with his outfits — and his entire look is about contradiction.
He's a white guy who wears a grill. He accents his bench presses with Hello Kitty temporary tattoos. He takes on the look of the already-done buff influencers and adds rainbows and sparkles in a gender-bending way.
And he admits it's all intentional.
"I look like this normal, crazy gym guy and I don't want to look like that," he told Paper. "I love combining muscles and Hello Kitty, being white and wearing grillz -- doing things that aren't supposed to go together. I love Hello Kitty and it looks good on a boy. Right now I'm working on a hip-hop EP and on a Hello Kitty song."
His idea for this persona came from his time studying in the U.S. While in the states, he realized that he didn't need to be limited by the parameters he was told were set for his life.
"It all began when I studied for a year in Wenatchee, Washington, which is two hours from Seattle," he told the outlet. "I played football and went to high school. In Germany, they teach you to get a job and a family. In the US, they said I could do whatever I want."
His outrageous looks and videos have gotten him the attention of some top designers, including Nicola Formichetti, who flew Candy Ken out to Italy to shoot for her new Japan-based fashion magazine, FREE.
"I know a lot of people think I'm just trying to provoke, but I'm not. I'm trying to get away from stereotypes and follow what my heart tells me and what really makes me happy," he said.
How old is Candy Ken?
Candy Ken's birthday is July 27, 1992. Currently, he is 27-years-old. He reveals his age in a few TikTok videos, where he tells fans some facts about him. In these videos, he also reveals that he is 5'7'' and that he and his girlfriend, Baby J, have broken up.
Who was his girlfriend, Baby J?
Candy Ken frequently showed off his girlfriend, Baby J, in his TikToks and YouTube videos. According to her own "Some Facts About Me" videos, she reveals that she is 18 (though she looks to be much younger) and is only 5'2''.
The Colombian has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, and seems to have the same vibrant energy that Candy Ken has. All of her videos feature rainbows and a lot of the color pink, and are usually in the same style as Candy Ken's.
More from Distractify:
Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Superstar Diego Martir
A TikTok Expert Explained Exactly How Charli D'Amelio Got Famous on the App (EXCLUSIVE)
13 Cute TikTok Boys Who Will Lip-Sync Their Way Into Your Heart
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids