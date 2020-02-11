Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Superstar Diego Martir

If you spend any amount of time online on TikTok or Instagram, chances are you've heard of the name Diego Martir. The 17-year-old Salvadoran social media star goes by the simple username diegomartir and has attracted a series of die-hard fans thanks to his hilarious TikTok clips and Instagram content. But who is Diego Martir, really? If you're curious about the young TikTok and Instagram star, we've got you covered – all the way up to whether he's dating someone and what he's up to now.

Diego is a massively popular online star, who's amassed over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone. He's a lighthearted, fun-loving personality who loves to entertain people. He uses TikTok and YouTube to share a wide variety of different funny videos, in which he is typically seen lip syncing to various clips. Here's the story behind the star, so you can be sure to tell your fans about him when they ask if you happen to know who he is, or if he's "worth following", a question we've all asked.