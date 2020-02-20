Shane Dawson Is "Taking a Break From the Internet" After Fans Commented About His Weight

While it's important for internet personalities to engage with their fans on social media, sometimes, things go too far. Shane Dawson has been vlogging on YouTube for more than a decade. With more than 23 million subscribers, it's no surprise that he's received countless comments that have criticized everything from his content, to his voice, to his outward appearance.

The YouTuber generally keeps his responses to himself, but he has publicly spoken out about feeling insecure as a result of seeing his comment section. After posting a video following a two-week hiatus, he received many nasty messages about his weight gain.

Shane Dawson's weight gain has led to an onslaught of nasty YouTube comments — and the YouTuber is fighting back against the haters.