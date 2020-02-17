We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Jeffree Star and MMMMitchell Addressed the Rumors That They're Dating

While YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star's makeup collections are always buzzed about, his romantic life is also often the subject of speculation, especially in the wake of his split from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwahan. When Jeffree announced that he was single in a heartbreaking vlog on Jan. 11, rumors about everything, from a potential reconciliation to new love interests, began circulating. 

Jeffree's longtime friend and fellow makeup artist MMMMitchell is the latest to be included in these romance rumors. The two have collaborated on many videos in the past, and he's accompanied Jeffree on vacations before. The two were even supposed to do a makeup tutorial class together in Europe, but it was canceled because of Jeffree's breakup.