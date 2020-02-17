Jeffree Star and MMMMitchell Addressed the Rumors That They're Dating

After posting similar Instagram stories of a sunrise, fans speculated that the two were more than just friends, and that MMMMitchell was spending the night with Jeffree.

MMMMitchell did Jeffree's makeup while promoting his upcoming Blood Lust collection, and they finally addressed whether or not the two are an item. Are Jeffree Star and MMMMitchell dating? Find out what they said in Jeffree's Blood Lust makeup tutorial video.