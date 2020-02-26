We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Are David Dobrik and Alex Ernst Still Friends? Don't Worry — They're Just Busy

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik is known best for his group of friends, known as the Vlog Squad, and their appearances in his four-minute, 20-second vlogs.

Fans of David's early vlogs will easily recognize one of the group's original members, Alex Ernst, who was David's best friend and most-consistent vlog star.

The pair have been an iconic duo in the YouTube space, even if they're not seen together as often anymore.

David Dobrik and Alex Ernst were best friends before they started vlogging.

Back in the days when Vine was still thriving and more popular content creators were discovered on the app, David and Alex quickly became friends through their shared popularity on the six-second video platform. Both were known for their comedy sketches on the app, which is how they also met other Vlog Squad members like Zane Hijazi, Liza Koshy, and Jason Nash. 