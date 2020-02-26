Are David Dobrik and Alex Ernst Still Friends? Don't Worry — They're Just Busy

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik is known best for his group of friends, known as the Vlog Squad, and their appearances in his four-minute, 20-second vlogs.

Fans of David's early vlogs will easily recognize one of the group's original members, Alex Ernst, who was David's best friend and most-consistent vlog star.

The pair have been an iconic duo in the YouTube space, even if they're not seen together as often anymore.