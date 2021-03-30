Safiya Nygaard and Her Husband, Tyler Williams, Moved Across the Country

Safiya Nygaard and Her Husband, Tyler Williams, Moved Across the CountryBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 30 2021, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Longtime content creator Safiya Nygaard is sharing all the details of her latest life milestone — which entails a move across the country. The vlogger is known for mixing beauty with science in her videos, and her channel has more than nine million subscribers.
When Safiya took a break from posting on YouTube toward the end of 2020, fans began to worry that something was going on with her personally, or with her husband, Tyler Williams.
The former BuzzFeed video producer returned to her platform in March of 2021, and she discussed how her cross-country move encouraged her to put up new content again.
Keep reading to find out where Safiya moved, and to learn why she took a bit of a hiatus from posting content.
Where did Safiya Nygaard move to?
Safiya only confirmed the moving news in a vlog posted in March of 2021, but she and Tyler actually took their road trip several months earlier.
When the couple first left Los Angeles in December of 2020, they hadn't figured out where they were going to live. They also didn't share a specific reason for their move.
"Our true, final destination has yet to be decided," Safiya explained in the intro of her "We Moved Across the Country" video.
Safiya and Tyler did set out on their road trip with the intention of spending some time at Tyler's parents' home in Philadelphia, Penn.
The two spent a few months getting acquainted again with the East Coast, and they later chose to settle down in Raleigh, N.C.
"After spending a bit of time with Tyler's family, we started planning our next move. And in the first couple of months of this year, we decided to move to Raleigh, North Carolina, which is where we are right now," Safiya said.
She confirmed that she knew a lot of people in the area already, which made it an easier adjustment.
"We've been here for a little over a month, and we absolutely love it," she continued. "Tyler has some family in the area. There are actually a lot of YouTube channels based in North Carolina, and we have a few friends that have moved to the Raleigh area, specifically, in the last couple of years."
Is Safiya Nygaard pregnant?
While some of her loyal fans speculated that Safiya had refrained from posting because she was expanding her family, Safiya explained that her break had nothing to do with her relationship or with a potential pregnancy in an Instagram post in September of 2020.
"Haven't been doing so well lately (emotionally, not COVID — I don't think — and no, neither pregnant nor relationship troubles) but trying to pick up the pieces and figure out how to get back on track. not quitting..." she wrote in part of her caption on Sept. 4.
Safiya has not subsequently shared any pregnancy news, and it appears as if she is focused on her new apartment in her new location.