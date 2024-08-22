Home > Viral News > Influencers Beloved Internet Grandpa Joe Mack Roy of "Pop Watch" Has Died at 90 "I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him and can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@pop watch

Beloved internet grandpa Joe Mack Roy, the face behind the popular "Pop Watch" social media pages, has died at 90 years old. Joe first went viral in 2017 when his grandson, Jason Roy, began to share his funny anecdotes, sayings, and mannerisms with the internet. His death was announced via the Pop Watch Facebook page, which is also run by Jason. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my grandfather, better known as Pop, peacefully passed away last night with our family by his side," Jason shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the Texan have been sharing their condolences in the comments, with many saying that Joe helped them get through difficult times or that he reminded them of their own grandfathers who had passed away. "Breaks my heart, his videos genuinely brought a lot of joy to my life," one user said. Here's what we know about Joe's death — and a possible upcoming funeral service.

Source: Facebook/@pop watch Joe Mack Roy and his grandson.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pop Watch" star Joe Mack Roy's death is being mourned by his family.

Jason's heartfelt announcement of his grandpa's death, which followed a week of posts about Joe's declining health, perfectly captured what made him so popular. The post featured a photo of Joe with a big smile on his face, wearing one of his signature plaid-shirt-and-trucker-hat outfits and holding a can of Dr. Pepper — his favorite drink.

"I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him and can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was," he captioned the post. "I just think to myself, how lucky am I to have had someone that was so hard to say 'goodbye' to?"

Article continues below advertisement

In response, he was met with a plethora of support and sadness from fans of Pop Watch: "He reminded me so much of my grandfather with his accent and witty remarks. Watching your videos always helped me sort of reconnect with my pop. This is heartbreaking to read but at least he had a good life and you were able to document as much as you did. These videos can go through generations. I’m sorry for your loss. Rest in power, pop."

Article continues below advertisement

An article posted by CBS19 in Texas, which was written by Jason's sister Reagan, thanked the public for their support and love for her grandpa. "My family would like to take the time to say thank you to the millions around the world who have welcomed our family into yours. We are forever grateful to all of you," she wrote.

Will there be a public funeral service for Pop?