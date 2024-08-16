Home > Viral News > Influencers TikToker Alex Peter Was Fired From His Job Immediately After Posting an Office Tour "They fired my a-- for this." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 16 2024, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@loloverruled

Many of our favorite TikTokers and influencers have made full-time careers out of content creation, but every now and again, you'll stumble upon a famous creator who supplements their online popularity with income from a normal job. One such creator was Alex Peter, who goes by the username LOLOverruled online and is known for his humorous skits and legal anecdotes. Indeed, the Columbia Law School graduate and lawyer-turned-TikToker used to have a normal job ... that is, until he posted an office tour and was immediately fired.

Like, immediately. They didn't even let him finish the work day. So, where did he work, and what really happened? Here's what we know.

Alex Peter, aka LOLOverruled, was fired from his job.

In a TikTok posted on August 15, Alex Peter gave fans a tour of his company's "new office in the Bronx." The video, which has been viewed over 350,000 times as of writing, showcased the office, which was, well, pretty grimy. "This is the window," he laughed, showing off a dirty, metal-covered window that looked out at the wall of another building just a few feet away. The window was also complete with a nest of baby pigeons.

He then panned to what looked like a large hole in the ceiling covered by taped-up cardboard boxes: "This is the giant — well, we don't really look at this." Then, showing off what was probably the worst sight of them all, Alex takes his camera to the bathroom, which has a bathtub and a ladder. For some reason. He finishes by telling viewers, "That's the tour. I hope you like it." However, it seems that his company didn't like it.

Only an hour or so later, Alex posted a stitch to his original video, which showed him walking down the street and laughing in disbelief. "They fired my a-- for this," he tells the camera. "Not kidding. They f--king fired my a--. This is why you need to unionize your workplace, guys."

Many of his fans are shocked at his firing, rallying behind him in the comments — and in some cases, pointing out the humor in the situation. "Getting fired is actually very demure, very cutesy," one person said in reference to a popular internet meme.

What company was Alex Peter fired from?

Though Alex didn't mention his company's name in either of his videos, a quick glance at his LinkedIn page shows that he was working as a Staff Attorney at The Legal Aid Society in New York from July 2022 up until July 2024. Because the videos of Alex being fired were posted in August, and because he mentioned that the office was new to him, it can be assumed that he had recently started a new job. His bio on LinkedIn says that he is currently a Staff Attorney at the Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs.