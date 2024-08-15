Home > Gaming > Twitch Jynxzi and Sketch Seemingly Had to Call Police on Stream After Seeing Something Alarming out Their Window "We're on the 11th floor." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 15 2024, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: twitch/@thesketchreal

Popular creators Jynxzi and Sketch were joining together for a collaborative stream when something alarming happened to them. The men were joking around and casually talking to their Twitch chat when they started to hear banging on their 11th-story window. Though they didn't take it seriously at first, making jokes — like Jynxzi asking Sketch, "Are we dead right now?" — things quickly took a turn.

After seeming to witness something alarming, the streamers got up out of their chairs, rushed away, and muted the stream. What happened to Jynxzi and Sketch? Fans think they may have figured it out.

Source: twitch/@thesketchreal

What happened to Jynxzi and Sketch on stream?

Only half an hour into their broadcast, the two streamers were casually chatting with their viewers when banging proceeded to sound outside their window. Though they laughed it off at first, making jokes that someone off-camera was trying to kill them, the banging continued to distract them from the stream and eventually alarmed them to the point where they jumped out of their seats and left the camera rolling on their empty chairs — and it turns out that they weren't the ones in danger after all.

They can be heard yelling to someone, "Are you OK?" before rushing to mute the broadcast. However, after several minutes of silence, the stream's audio came back on for some reason — and it was at this time that fans began to piece together just what had happened.

Off-camera, Jynxzi seems to be speaking to someone, seemingly police, on the phone, explaining the scary situation: "We're on the 11th floor. You have the address, right? ... There's a window cleaner, his wire broke, his life is in danger," he can be heard saying. "We are safe. He is not," he tells the presumed dispatcher.

Jynxzi and Sketch stream abruptly ended after they saw someone trying to break into their window 👀 pic.twitter.com/XVhCqixAqB — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 15, 2024

After seeming to talk to the window cleaner for a while, they can be heard advising him not to try to swing to their window. Then, yelling can be heard, and the stream disconnects.