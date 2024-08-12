Home > Gaming > Twitch Kai Cenat’s Stream Earnings Revealed: What’s the Real Money Breakdown? Kai Cenat may be wild and outlandish, but his Twitch streams are making him thousands! By D.M. Published Aug. 11 2024, 8:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few streamers are as popular as Kai Cenat. The New York native has more than 6 million followers on Twitch, and he’s continuing to grow. Known for his high-energy content and engaging personality, Kai has built a substantial following that translates into impressive financial gains. But just how much does Kai Cenat make per stream?

Kai Cenat is estimated to be making thousands per Twitch stream. The platform offers different revenue opportunities, which include subscriber fees, donations, and ad revenue. Twitch lets viewers support their favorite streamers by subscribing to their channels. The standard subscription fee is $4.99 per month, and streamers typically receive about 50% of this amount.

During an appearance on Complex’s 360, Kai explained the Twitch revenue model, which seems to vary per streamer. “When it comes to money stuff, I don’t like talking about it," Kai said. "But with Twitch it’s like, with a subscriber—with a sub—it’s originally, it’s 50/50. People in the Twitch space have different splits. I’m not gon’ say mine but people have different splits and that’s how it is. A lot of the other money comes from ad watching and all that other stuff."

Kai also revealed that he has roughly 81,000 subscribers, each paying $5 a month. With these numbers, he would be bringing in over $400,000 per month. Given Kai’s large subscriber base, he can earn a substantial monthly income from these subscriptions. Additionally, viewers support streamers through direct donations and Bits, a virtual currency used on the platform. Twitch also runs ads on streams, and streamers earn a share of the revenue these ads generate.

Kai Cenat streams have become insanely popular.

Kai Cenat does more than just play video games. He is often seen engaging in wild antics, and he often invites celebrity guests to join him. Rapper Lil Yachty made a memorable appearance on Kai’s stream. The rapper joined Kai for gaming sessions and engaging discussions. The pair discussed fashion, music, and their admiration for South African singer Tyla. Offset’s appearance on Kai's stream was also a hit among viewers. Offset even got a call from Cardi B during the stream, causing Kai to freak out.

However, Kai’s online antics have also caused some controversy. On August 6, the internet personality went on a rant about Kamala Harris. He claimed that the Secret Service was trying to contact him to have the vice president appear on one of his popular streams. “I’ve got the f--king Secret Service calling me five times,” Kai claimed. “I don’t know goddamn s--t about politics my n----. I don’t know nothing.” He further explained that he has no interest in interviewing political candidates.

Kai Cenat says he’s been getting calls from Kamala Harris campaign and the secret service for a possible collab and stream with Kamala & says he wants no parts of politics and isn’t gonna involve himself pic.twitter.com/4y6ZAwyABW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2024