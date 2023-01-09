What Happened to Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat? Explaining the Allegations
Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is attempting to clear the air after he was hit with a series of allegations on Jan. 5. Now, many want to know what happened to the streamer as well as how he's responded to it. Thus far, Cenat has not faced any official consequences, but he did host a stream of his own in which he attempted to explain what had happened from his perspective.
What happened to Kai Cenat? Here's what we know about the allegations against him.
Fellow TikToker Jovi Pena took to Twitter on Jan. 5, 2023, and claimed that she had been raped at a party that Cenat invited her to. In the tweet, Pena said that Djigui Seck had raped her and that she did not know him. He allegedly raped her after discovering her upstairs in bed, which she says was where Cenat had told her to go in order to remain safe.
“I don’t believe Kai is to blame,” Pena said in another tweet, “however he was involved whether you agree or not it’s just a fact. He’s the only person I knew at this party and he’s the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred.”
Cenat is not directly involved in the incident, then, but he is implicated because he invited Pena and was also hosting the party.
Kai Cenat responded with a Twitch stream of his own.
In a stream on Twitch on Jan. 7, Cenat responded to Pena's video and attempted to explain his recollection of that evening's events. Cenat said that he had thrown a party on New Year's Eve and had invited Pena. He also clarified that he had no intention of bashing Pena, and in fact had tremendous sympathy for what she went through.
“Very important. I do not, under any circumstances, condone any sexual activity without consent," he said in the video.
In discussing Seck, the man who was accused of the rape, Cenat said that he had gone to high school with him. “He’s a friend that I genuinely know,” Cenat said. “This is somebody that I know personally.”
He also clarified that while he knew Seck, he did not know Pena at all before inviting her to the party.
Cenat said that upon learning of Pena's allegations, he immediately contacted the police. He also said that he contacted his legal team, who advised him not to talk about the incident with anyone. Cenat said that he was eventually given the green light to discuss the case, which is why he had decided to host a stream about it.
“I’ve been accused of this being set up and I knew what was going on,” he added. “Negative. Negative. That’s disgusting. That’s the reason why I’m kinda mad… I don’t know s--t that went down that night.”
He also clarified that he had stepped away from both Seck and Pena since the incident took place, and had only been in conversations with his legal team since.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.