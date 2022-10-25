Trainwreck Claims He's Launching a Rival Streaming Platform Following Twitch Gambling Ban

Though streaming platform Twitch has solidified itself as a heavy hitter, especially in the gaming industry, it's been under a fair share of scrutiny as of late. Between creators asking for better payouts and the new ban on gambling that went into effect in October 2022, some wondered for a time if the platform was dying as a result of its many missteps.

But while Twitch continues to grow as some of its former creators look for other platforms to make content on, it seems it may soon have a new competitor.