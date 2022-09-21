Gambling Content on Twitch Will Soon Be Heavily Regulated — Where Can You Stream It Next?

Following the recent drama involving a plethora of Twitch streamers who create gambling content on the site (followed immediately by other creators being called out for sexual assault), it seems Twitch may be updating its policies.

In case you missed it, Twitch partner and streamer ItsSliker admitted during a stream that he had borrowed thousands of dollars in funds from his fellow streamers to gamble. Though he promised to pay these friends back, many of them claim he has yet to.