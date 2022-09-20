Twitch Streamers CrazySlick and Mizkif Are at the Center of Sexual Assault Allegations

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault.

The drama boiling over on Twitch has just gotten even messier.

What started as a clashing between streamers over whether or not Twitch should ban gambling content (following ItsSliker admitting to borrowing thousands of dollars to feed his addiction) has since morphed into multiple other allegations coming forward. At the center of these new allegations are claims that Twitch streamer CrazySlick assaulted another streamer — and Mizkif helped to cover it up.