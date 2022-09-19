Twitch Streamers Call for the Platform to Ban Gambling Following ItsSliker's Confession

When you think of Twitch, you probably think of it as a platform to watch streams of some of your favorite video games. The platform's influencers will stream everything from cozy titles like Animal Crossing and Cult of the Lamb to more serious and gory titles like Warzone and The Last of Us.

But these popular titles aren't the only kind of content you can find on the site — and Twitch has been dealing with some drama following the rise of its gambling content.