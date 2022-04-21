With more than 5.8 million followers on Twitch, streamer Adin Ross, known for streaming games like GTA and NBA 2K22, was one of the platform's top 20 creators.

That is, until he was banned.

On April 20, 2022, the popular streamer received word from the Amazon-owned platform that his account has been banned. While the email notifying Adin states the reasoning, he claims he is uncertain what exactly he did that caused his account to be suspended for an indefinite period of time.