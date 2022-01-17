Here's Why JiDion's 14-Day Twitch Suspension Turned Into a PermaBan

On Jan. 12, JiDion was banned from Twitch after accusations arose that he had harassed Moroccan-Canadian creator Pokimane, according to Inven Global.

Allegedly, he had encouraged members of his chat to visit her livestream, and type "L + Ratio" in her chat, meaning to disparage and annoy her.

Not only that, but he egged his streamers to "whisper" to people in her stream and harass them privately. "Whispering" is a way to chat privately via DM with other users on Twitch.