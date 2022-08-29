Sanchovies Faces His Third Ban From Twitch This Year

In the early hours of Aug. 29, Sanchovies tweeted the news of his ban, addressing his own theories as to what could've caused him to lose access to his account yet again.

"OK so either I got banned for saying Americans are fat pieces of bacon and lardf--kers (jokingly) or telling a story in which I was called the homophobic 'f' slur in Toronto yesterday," he tweeted. "Either way I shall serve my sentence and return to you lovely people a challenger mid-laner."