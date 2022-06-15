Here's Why Having Your Twitch Account Banned Is Kind of a Big Deal

While your account is banned, you are unable to watch, stream, participate in chats, create a new account, or even appear in the stream of another Twitch user. If you appear on another user's stream who is not banned, your appearance could result in that channel's own ban.

Some bans are only temporary, whereas sometimes Twitch will ban an account permanently. According to the website's terms and conditions, Twitch only permanently bans a user for "more serious offenses."