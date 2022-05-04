Your Guide to Smoking Weed While Streaming on Twitch

Twitch has always been vague about its drug use policies, even though marijuana is slowly becoming legalized across the U.S. Just because it's legal in your state doesn't necessarily mean it's allowed online.

Technically, the answer to this question is yes, you can smoke weed on Twitch — so long as it's legal in the area you're streaming from. This means that if your state has legalized marijuana, you can smoke it while streaming, even though those who may not live in a state where it's legalized can watch the stream.