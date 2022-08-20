Not Everyone Can Solo Carry in 'League of Legends'

Though League of Legends is technically a team multiplayer game, the sign of a really good player is one who is able to solo carry their team to a win — but not every player can do it, regardless of how much time they've put into the game.

There are different tips and tricks you can use to better your chances of carrying a team on your back to victory, but it'll ultimately require patience and a lot of practice if you want to get better at it. Here are our tips to solo carry in League of Legends.