Why am I unable to connect to the login queue in 'League of Legends'?

When you're logging onto League of Legends, there are a couple of reasons that the game may not let you connect to the queue, thus preventing you from starting a match with your friends.

Usually when this happens, the error message you'll receive reads: “Attempt to Join Queue Failed: An unexpected error has occurred while attempting to join the queue. Please wait a few minutes and try again.”

It's possible the issue is either with your computer and connection or with Riot's servers.