Why Am I Unable to Connect to the Login Queue in 'League of Legends'?
The online battle arena game League of Legends has kept a steady player base since its release in 2009, bringing in multiple awards and nominations.
Unfortunately, despite its popularity and consistent fan base, sometimes players find themselves unable to log on to League of Legends, receiving an error message that they are unable to connect to the login queue. Here's a quick guide on how to troubleshoot this issue on your own.
When you're logging onto League of Legends, there are a couple of reasons that the game may not let you connect to the queue, thus preventing you from starting a match with your friends.
Usually when this happens, the error message you'll receive reads: “Attempt to Join Queue Failed: An unexpected error has occurred while attempting to join the queue. Please wait a few minutes and try again.”
It's possible the issue is either with your computer and connection or with Riot's servers.
The first thing you should do is see if Riot's servers are down; if the servers for League of Legends are not responding, then there's unfortunately not much you can do to rectify this situation. Riot will have to fix the issue on its end before you can log on to play.
If this isn't the case, though, then there are a couple of things you can do to attempt to fix the situation.
Here's what to do if you're unable to connect to the login queue in 'League of Legends.'
As should always be your first solution when attempting to fix an issue like this, you should restart both the game and your PC. You can start by relaunching League of Legends, closing the application completely before restarting it. If this doesn't work, then attempt to restart your PC.
You can also check your internet connection, as you won't be able to connect to the League of Legends servers if your internet isn't properly running. Try disconnecting and reconnecting to your Wi-Fi network.
If none of the above solutions work, then when opening League of Legends, check to make sure your account is connected to the right region. Whatever region you're currently logging into will be displayed in the upper right corner of the starting window. Make sure the region matches the one your account is set to, otherwise this may prevent you from connecting.
From here, if you're still having issues, you'll want to make sure that your computer's clock is synced up. If it's out of sync, it may be preventing you from connecting to the League of Legends servers.
If none of these above solutions work and you've double-checked that the League of Legends servers are up and running, then Riot has a couple more solutions you can try on its website, such as configuring your DNS and disabling killer network advanced streaming.
Any issues beyond that will need to be addressed with Riot directly, as it may be a problem bigger than just being unable to connect to the login queue.