Could Twitch Unionize? Streamers Are Reigniting the Topic Amidst Ongoing Drama

In late September 2022, Twitch put up a blog post to discuss a major change to their revenue policies. Currently, regular streamers have a 50/50 revenue split between creator and platform, whereas streamers with a premium subscription have a 70/30 split.

Starting in June 2023, that will change drastically. For premium users, the 70/30 split will only last for the first $100,000 earned. After that, even they will be subject to a 50/50 split, resulting in a substantial pay decrease.