Asmongold Admits He May Never Stream From His Main Twitch Channel Again

Because of this, other members in OTK have come forward with their own public statements on the matter, many disavowing Mizkif and CrazySlick's actions. Maya Higa, Mizkif's ex-girlfriend who was accused of helping the streamer cover up the allegations against CrazySlick, has already left her platform indefinitely.

Asmongold is one of the owners of OTK, and it seems he is also taking some time away from his public platform. Is he also leaving Twitch?