OTK's Roster Has Changed Following the Recent Twitch Drama

There's a lot of drama brewing within the Twitch-sphere, with many members of OTK being brought to the spotlight with some less-than-savory allegations.

Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, has recently found himself at the center of a lot of drama. While he originally made headlines for calling on Twitch to ban its gambling content following ItsSliker admitting he borrowed thousands of dollars to gamble, it's since come to light that Mizkif allegedly helped CrazySlick cover sexual assault allegations.