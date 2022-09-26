Amid Twitch Drama, Streamer Maya Higa Announces She's Leaving Her Online Platforms "Indefinitely"

It's been a crazy and dramatic time for Twitch fans. Following the platform's decision to put heavier restrictions on its gambling content following ItsSliker's confession of borrowing thousands from friends to feed his addiction, Mizkif and his ex-girlfriend Maya Higa were accused of covering up allegations of sexual assault.

Mizkif has already responded to the allegations, noting that he is stepping away from his position in OTK, but is Maya also leaving Twitch?